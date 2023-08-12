Gonzaga men's basketball adds Croatian SG Luka Krajnovic

The 6'4", 185 pound guard averaged 17.6 points per game last season in the Croatian Premier League

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball has officially filled one of its two remaining roster spots for the 2023-24 season after inking Croatian guard Luka Krajnovic.

Krajnovic played for Bosco in the Croatian Premier League last season. The 19 year old shooting guard averaged 17.6 points per game on over 52 percent shooting and shot over 35 percent from behind the three point line.

He was named the league's most improved player and was second team All-League.

Krajnovic will join the team this season as a freshman. He averaged 13.1 points per game in the 2022 Under-18 European Championships for Croatia.

"Luka is a guard who can really help us. He is versatile and has decent size and also has good experience playing against older guys back home in Croatia," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said in a press release.