Gonzaga looking to beat Texas Tech for first time

SPOKANE, Wash. — "This is one of those things that.. All coaches know just how good and hard Texas Tech is," said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

Preparing for Texas Tech is no easy task. Mark Few knows this first hand as his Bulldogs fell to the Red Raiders in the Elite Eight in 2019.

"That was just a bad couple minutes at the end. They hit two big threes where we missed defensive assignments," said Few.

"I was down to my final five schools, but for the most part I knew I was already coming to Gonzaga, so I was watching as a Gonzaga fan at that point, so I was pretty hurt," said sophomore guard Julian Strawther recalling the game when he was a recruit in Las Vegas.

In fact, Gonzaga has never beaten Texas Tech. The Bulldogs are 0-3 against the team from Lubbock.

"I didn't know we were 0-3, so something's got to change this weekend, definitely something's got to change," said Strawther.

The Red Raiders use a unique style of defense that is tough to crack. Something Rasir Bolton is familiar with as he spent two seasons in the Big 12 at Iowa State where his team never beat Texas Tech. He's hoping to do so as a Bulldog.

"You know there may be a little bit added.. Took a few butt whooping's, but at the end of the day I want to win every basketball game," said senior guard Rasir Bolton when asked if this game means a little more to him. "They're tough, they're disciplined, they follow their game plan all the way through. They really stick to their defensive game plan and stay disciplined. I think that's the best thing."

"Any time we play anybody that he's gone up against many times he wants to beat them pretty bad," said Strawther. "He's just telling us they are going to try and muck the game up on defense and create as many turnovers as possible. That's the game they want to play, so we just can't give in to that."

The Zags have already put a thumping on a team that plays the same style, an impressive 86-74 win over Chris Beard's Longhorns. Beard, of course, the coach who built Texas Tech into the program it is now

Mark Adams took over for Beard who left for Texas after spending years as an assistant under Beard and has kept the same game plan.

As Few believes, it's more second nature to this Texas Tech team.

"It was new to Texas, you could tell. This team, it's been engrained in Texas Tech for quite some time," said Few. "I'm sure, Texas, in due time will get it.... It's definitely a part of the culture and substance at Texas Tech."

However, "if it ain't broke. Don't fix it." Drew Timme scored 37 points in the win over Texas. So, it may be Timme-time once again in order to get another win.