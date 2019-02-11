SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs had no issues in their game against LC State on Friday with a trio of bigs leading the way.

Freshman Anton Watson had 28 points on 12-of-13 shooting and added nine boards and five assists. Sophomore Filip Petrusev was right behind him with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Rounding out the trio was freshman Drew Timme, who had 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting. He also had nine boards and four blocks.

Overall the Bulldogs had seven players in double figures with the squad shooting 67.6% from the field. They also outscored LCSC in the key, 74-12. Defensively, Gonzaga stole the ball from LCSC 18 out of the Warriors' 24 turnovers.

Gonzaga opens their season Tuesday, November 5th at 5 PM against Alabama State in The Kennel.

Before the game, Gonzaga announced that freshman point guard Brock Ravet is taking an indefinite leave from the team.

