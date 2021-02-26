No. 1 Gonzaga tested, pulls away to beat Santa Clara 89-75

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme added 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home with a 89-75 win over Santa Clara.

The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake the Broncos for most of the night. Jalen Suggs nearly had a triple-double finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Joel Ayayi added 11 points for Gonzaga. Guglielmo Caruso led Santa Clara with 19 points and Giordan Williams added 18 points.