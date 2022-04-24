Gonzaga Baseball Associate Head Coach Danny Evans passes away after battle with cancer

“He has set for us all a great example of what it means to be a true Zag," said Gonzaga Director of Athletics Chris Standiford.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Danny Evans, Gonzaga Baseball’s Associate Head Coach since 2009, died Saturday after a year-long battle with stage four Melanoma cancer. Evans was 41 years old.

“Danny had a tremendous impact on Gonzaga that reached far beyond the baseball field,” Gonzaga Baseball Head Coach Mark Machtolf said. “He had a positive influence on hundreds of student-athletes. Danny was an outstanding baseball coach and colleague, but more importantly he was a great husband, father, and friend. He will be deeply missed.”

Evans graduated from Gonzaga in 2003. He was a four year letterwinner for the Bulldogs baseball team playing in 162 games throughout his career. In his senior season, Evans was recognized with WCC Second Team honors.

“Danny authentically lived his life exhibiting care and compassion for others and an unwavering commitment to ensure our baseball student-athletes achieved their fullest potential as athletes, students, and men,” Gonzaga Director of Athletics Chris Standiford said. “He has set for us all a great example of what it means to be a true Zag.”

Gonzaga mourns the loss of a great Zag. https://t.co/iAKDhRaYzG pic.twitter.com/x2hOA60Mc1 — Gonzaga Baseball (@ZagBaseball) April 24, 2022

Evans wore many hats on the Gonzaga baseball's staff, serving as primary recruiting coordinator, third base and infield coach.

During his tenure with the program, the Zags had nine 30-win seasons. The Bulldogs claiming five West Coast Conference titles, winning the conference title in 2009, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

On the recruiting trail, 41 Gonzaga Bulldogs were selected in the MLB draft in Evans time on the coaching staff. Since being named recruiting coordinator, 28 players were selected including a first round pick.

Evans is survived by his wife, Kellie and children, Graham and Quinn.

A GoFundMe was set up to help Evans and his family.