Gonzaga is making its triumphant return to Phoenix for the first time since playing in the 2017 National Championship game.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Bulldogs will take on Tennessee, December 9, in Talking Stick Resort Arena for the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Sources: Gonzaga/Tennessee, Nevada/Grand Canyon to headline 2018 Jerry Colangelo Classic. STORY @FanRagSports: https://t.co/D5sr8ByPDH — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2018

Both Gonzaga and Tennessee are projected to be top-10 teams entering the 2018-2019 season. The Volunteers shared a SEC regular season title last year and returns six of its top scorers from one season ago, including the conference player of the year in Grant Williams.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few are very familiar with each other as this will be the third time in four years the two schools play each other on a neutral court. Gonzaga has won the last two meetings.

The non-conference schedule is not complete yet, but the Bulldogs have stiff competition before WCC play begins:

Maui Invitational (Nov. 19-21)

Featuring: Gonzaga, Arizona, Duke, Xavier, Auburn, San Diego State, Illinois and Iowa State

Dec. 9

Gonzaga vs. Tennessee (in Phoenix)

Dec. 15

Gonzaga at North Carolina

TBD

Gonzaga at Creighton

Washington at Gonzaga

Denver at Gonzaga

