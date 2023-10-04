Former Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther drafted No. 29 overall by the Denver Nuggets

Junior averaged a career high 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his final season in Spokane

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther was drafted No.29 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The All-WCC first team selection averaged a career high 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his final season in Spokane.

Strawther scored a career high 40 points and made a career high eight three pointers on January 28th against Portland.

Without a doubt, Strawther will be remembered most by Zag fans for his game winning 38 foot three pointer in his hometown against UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen to send the Zags to the Elite Eight this past season.

Strawther also hit a similar deep game winning three against BYU on the road in Provo on January 12th.

The 6'8" wing averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore en route to All-WCC honorable mention honors and declared for the NBA Draft.

He chose to return to school for his junior season and shot a career high 40.8 percent from three and 77.6 percent at the free throw line, which made him a draft prospect.

He began his Gonzaga career in 2020-2021 as a member of the, "tricky trio" along with fellow freshmen Jalen Suggs and Dominick Harris.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.