Florida point guard transfer Andrew Nembhard commits to Gonzaga

Nembhard will have to sit out a year, but will be the point guard in waiting for GU.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga nabbed their point guard of the future Tuesday morning.

Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard officially committed to the school Tuesday, after a long wait for fans. Nembhard’s dad told the media that he would commit on Monday, which created some anxiety when he didn’t commit that day for Zag fans.

The soon to be junior will sit out this next year and is assumed to take over point guard responsibilities once Jalen Suggs goes to the NBA. He will have two years of eligibility remaining once he’s able to play for the 2021-2022 season.

Nembhard was a five-star recruit out of high school and started every game for the Florida Gators during his time in Gainesville. His sophomore season he averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists. He was the first Florida freshman to start every game of his freshman season since Bradley Beal.

Nembhard has also competed for Canada and led them to a silver medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 Americas, averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 assists over six games.

Nembhard told Rivals.com that Gonzaga’s connections to Team Canada were a huge reason why he decided to commit.

“They checked every box for me. I loved the idea of being able to sit out next year and fall in line with those that transferred into the program in the past,” Nembhard told Rivals.com. “The Canadian pipeline was big, too. I talked to a lot of people that went there and it made it a lot easier to make that decision. Just knowing how Kyle (Wiltjer) and Kevin (Pangos) are as people and what they told me about the place, it gave me reassurance about the place and the people over there.”

Nembhard was recruited by Gonzaga out of high school but chose the Gators instead. This time around he picked Gonzaga over Duke, Memphis, USC, Stanford, and Georgetown.