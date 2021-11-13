Despite cold, wet conditions GU students were back in tent city ahead of the Zags game against Texas

For the first time in over two years, Gonzaga students camped out overnight to get tickets to Saturday's game.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga students camped out overnight to get tickets for Saturday's game against the University of Texas Longhorns.

The Zags take on the Longhorns on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. but students start preparing long before the players hit the court.

Tent City is a tradition for GU students to spend the night outside, despite the weather, to get their tickets to the big game. Last night, students brought tarps blankets and sleeping bags to sleep on the wet ground after Friday afternoon storms.

While students camp out on Friday night the tradition begins earlier in the week. A tweet is sent out with the locations for tent numbers and students run from across campus to secure their stop.

The higher the tent number the better the chance to get a seat close to the court and more of a chance to get on national Television.

Tent city was canceled last year due to the pandemic when students were not allowed to attend games. Now students are back in the stands and back in tent city.

Despite the cold, wet night students were excited to be camped out again. For most this was their first tenting experience. Freshman, sophomores and juniors alike are all getting to come together in support of the Zags.