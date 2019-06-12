SPOKANE, Wash. — Wednesday Gonzaga beat Texas Southern 101-62. Joel Ayayi got his first start in a Gonzaga uniform, Anton Watson didn't play due to his sprained ankle, but the main story from the game came a few feet off the court. People are not happy about the lack of student attendance during Wednesday's affair, with much of The Kennel Club empty.

As someone who graduated Gonzaga five and a half years ago, this may be shocking to you, but I have an opinion on this all.

Basically, it boils down to the fact that people need to give these students a break.

Let's be frank here—Gonzaga is not the same school it was 20 years ago when they initially made their run in the tournament.

The academic rigors are much more intense and being involved in extracurriculars feels like a requirement, not a bonus. Time simply runs out.

Obviously, I like sports. Did I go to every go every Gonzaga game while I was there? Definitely not.

Student attendance in The Kennel has been talked about constantly over the past few years, so this is not a new phenomenon. But I will also point out that we are zeroing in on finals week at GU, so this time of year is even more stressful. If students were either studying or giving themselves a mental break last night, I've got one thing to say: Good for them.

I want to make one other point. Ironically, due to the exposure and, let's be frank, money, Gonzaga basketball has brought into the school over the years, the university has been able to grow in ways outside of basketball. Gonzaga is attracting students with more diverse interests than just sports, which means that those students won't prioritize going to a game as much. It makes sense that 20 years after that initial run, this is starting to become more and more obvious. Barely any of the kids at the school now were alive when Gus Johnson shouted, "The slipper still fits!"

Some people would say, "Okay, I get that, but still The Kennel isn't nearly ferocious as it once was." I'd agree with that point as well, but once again, I don't think it's entirely fair to blame the students here.

As Gonzaga has gotten bigger and bigger, the clientele at games has more and more money. This coupled with a general crack down on activities at the university from the administration has led to a less raucous environment.

The Kennel Board, The Kennel Club's board of leaders, has more or less been corporatized. When I got to Gonzaga the school had nothing to do with who led the Kennel. By the time I left, their finger prints were all over it. Interviews, applications, the whole enchilada.

I understand the school's point of view on this. They need to control their image during their most valuable property: basketball games. But that also comes at a cost.

The Kennel is definitely more buttoned up than it used to be. There are obviously pros and cons to this, and I don't think I really need to spell those out.

So, what to do with all those extra tickets in The Kennel Club when Gonzaga faces the Texas Southerns of the world? I, of course, have an idea for that as well.

Gonzaga is situated in one of the lowest income neighborhoods in the region: The Logan Neighborhood. What if Gonzaga gave a section of the student section to kids at Logan Elementary? I know there are a lot of logistics to work out in this situation and maybe you only do it for a game or two a year, but what a life changing gift Gonzaga can give to the children in their own backyard. Those children will most likely never have an opportunity to get into the arena just a few steps away from their homes. Also this keeps the energy up in The Kennel. Those kids would be pumped.

I understand there is a waiting list at GU for tickets and that people pay money to get on that waiting list, but if those people have a problem with a few games a year going to those kids then they need to check their priorities.

And um, it's not like those people are fully taking advantage either. This video was taken at the Gonzaga men's game against UT Arlington last year on December 18th, while the students were on break.

Gonzaga needs to put their money where their mouth is in this situation—and by that I mean, take no money.

Gonzaga's mission statement says they develop women and men for others.

This seems like a good way to live up to it.

