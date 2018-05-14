SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball exploded late on offense and got a complete game from Mac Lardner on the way to a 10-2 win over New Mexico State to take the series on Sunday afternoon.

Lardner set the tone on the mound for the Zags, pitching his first complete game of the season, giving up just two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. On offense, Gonzaga got on the board first with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and then piled on late with four in the seventh and three in the eighth.

“The guys did a good job of coming together and put together some good contact with some good at-bats,” associate head coach Danny Evans said. “These guys are good teammates and hard workers, and they’ve been able to bounce back when maybe they don’t have a great night. We have our goals ahead of us and we are stringing some wins together with pitching and defense.”

Branson Trube went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and scored three times, while Ernie Yake added a two hits and two runs scored. Isaac Barrera and Gunnar Schubert each reached three times with a hit and two walks apiece.

In the fourth, Nick Brooks hit a bases-loaded chopper to third and a throwing error on the NMSU third baseman allowed two runs to score for a 2-0 lead.

The Aggies answered with one in the fifth inning, but GU that one right back in the sixth plus four more in the seventh. The Zags started the inning with back-to-back base hits by Barrera and Yake. After a pair of walks sandwiched around two run-scoring wild pitches, Austin Pinorini roped an RBI single into centerfield. Carson Breshears then capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field.

GU then added a three runs in the eighth on the strength of a three-run homer by Trube, his seventh of the season.

Gonzaga will play its final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday at Washington State at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

