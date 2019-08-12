SEATTLE — Gonzaga plays their first big game in, well, the United States on Sunday as they take on the Huskies in Seattle.

We're delving into UW and what the Bulldogs need to do to get a win.

1. TAKING FROM TENNESSEE

The first thing we're looking at is the Husky's game against Tennessee earlier this year. Why are we looking at this game? Well, it's the lone game UW has lost and it wasn't close as they lost 75-62. So what happened?

Tennessee let UW's players who average double digit scoring score in double digits, and then held the rest of the lineup to just 15 points. Meanwhile, Tennessee had four players score between 14 and 18 points. I point this out because Gonzaga has seven players averaging nine or more points per game right now. It feels entirely possible that the squad could have four players in double figures against the Huskies, even if Anton Watson is out. By the way, he is not one of their seven players averaging nine or more points.

2. THROW IT UP FROM THREE

Gonzaga is hitting 39% of their threes from beyond the arc while UW is only at 30.7%.

What's even more interesting is that the Huskies' three-point defense isn't particularly solid, as they're averaging allowing 7.8 threes per game. Gonzaga is averaging hitting 8.2 threes per game.

Speaking of that Tennessee game, the Volunteers hit five of eight threes against the Huskies in the first half, and it pretty much was the difference in the game. Tennessee was up 40-28 at the half but only outscored the Huskies by one point in the second half. The Volunteers won by 13 and five threes equals 15 points, so there you go there.

3. FREE THROWS DON'T COME FREE

If this game is close at the end god speed to us all because both of these teams need some work from the charity stripe.

I'm not sure what it is this year in the NCAA, but I swear shooting above 75% from the free throw line is like asking for the moon. UW is currently at 71% this season and Gonzaga is at 65%.

If you're Gonzaga, you either want the ball in the hands of Corey Kispert or Filip Petrusev at the end of the game as they're the only two players on the Zags shooting 70% or above from the free throw line. If you're UW you want the ball in either Quade Green or Jaden McDaniels hands as they both average above 75% from free throw line. You do not want it in Nahziah Carter's hands as he averages 60.7%.

GAME INFO

Gonzaga and UW tip at 4 PM on Sunday on ESPN 2. We'll be there so we'll bring you the latest from the match up at 6, 10, and 11.

