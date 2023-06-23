Top Australian prospect Alex Toohey decommits from Gonzaga

The 19-year-old basketball star told ESPN he decided based on the opportunity to play in his home country for the Sydney Kings.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Top international basketball prospect Alex Toohey has decommitted from Gonzaga and will stay in Australia to play for the Sydney Kings in the Australian National Basketball League Next Stars program.

The 19-year-old basketball star told ESPN he made his decision based on the opportunity to play in his home country and the prestige of the Next Starts program.

Toohey has represented Australia in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) competition and has been finding success in NBL1, a semi-professional basketball league in Australia.

NEWS: Top Australian prospect Alex Toohey has decommitted from Gonzaga and will instead sign with the Sydney Kings as part of the Australian NBL Next Stars program, he told ESPN.



STORY: https://t.co/WaCr6usYE9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 23, 2023

He is the first Australian player to join the FIBA Next Stars program since Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey.

In his interview with ESPN, Toohey expressed excitement about joining a championship-winning team in the NBL and learning from experienced coaches and players.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.