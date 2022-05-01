x
Gonzaga Bulldogs

2023 four-star recruit Dusty Stromer commits to Gonzaga

Stromer is a 6'6" 180-pound shooting guard ranked as a top 50 recruit in the class of 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. 

ESPN ranks Stromer as its 46th best recruit in the class of 2023. On 247 Sports' top recruiting list for the class of 2023, Stromer comes in at number 50. 

Stromer made the announcement via his Instagram on Sunday with a short and sweet "Committed" along with a picture of him in a Gonzaga uniform. 

With the announcement, Stromer winds up choosing Gonzaga over Arizona, UCLA and Houston, which were all on a list of his top four schools.

The Stromer signing marks the second high school signee for the Bulldogs heading into the 2022-2023 season as Braden Huff is committed in the class of 2022. For Stromer, he is now the first commitment for the class of 2023.

