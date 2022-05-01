2023 four-star recruit Dusty Stromer commits to Gonzaga

Stromer is a 6'6" 180-pound shooting guard ranked as a top 50 recruit in the class of 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

ESPN ranks Stromer as its 46th best recruit in the class of 2023. On 247 Sports' top recruiting list for the class of 2023, Stromer comes in at number 50.

Stromer made the announcement via his Instagram on Sunday with a short and sweet "Committed" along with a picture of him in a Gonzaga uniform.

With the announcement, Stromer winds up choosing Gonzaga over Arizona, UCLA and Houston, which were all on a list of his top four schools.

Quite a little Sunday for the Zags.



Class of 2023 shooting guard Dusty Stromer is on his way! pic.twitter.com/o7gvyd0Te4 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 1, 2022