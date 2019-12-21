SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth led the Zags with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting and added 7 rebounds as Gonzaga defeated Missouri State 64-52 on Friday night.

Gonzaga held Missouri State to just 34% shooting in the game. The Bears also shot just 3-of-10 from three.

The Bulldogs outscored the Bears 22-10 in the third quarter, which ultimately put the game out of reach for Missouri State.

Gonzaga overall shot 45% from the field and went 3-of-7 from three.

Katie Campbell added 11 points including two key shots at the end of the first half that gave Gonzaga a five point lead at the break. Jill Townsend and Melody Kempton also had 8 points apiece.

Gonzaga now has a nine day break before opening WCC play at home against Portland on December 29th at 1 PM.

