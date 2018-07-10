SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga University basketball team announced just before Saturday night’s Kraziness in the Kennel that center forward Jacob Larsen will leave the team.

Mark Few, Gonzaga’s head basketball coach, told KREM’s Darnay Tripp the 6 ’11 red shirt sophomore left the team for personal reasons. Few also said while he will no longer play basketball for Gonzaga, he will still attend school there.

Here's what Mark Few had to say about Jacob Larsen after the game. pic.twitter.com/nTwYz3S6Vt — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 7, 2018

“He’s not with our team right now, he’s still in school. He’s got some things going on personally that he needs to address and we’re a hundred percent behind him, everybody is, and helping every which way we can,” Few said. “Hopefully it’ll end up being a great story.”

Last season Larsen injured his knee. He then saw limited minutes, averaging 8.4 minutes and 2.9 points per game.

Jacob Larsen is no longer with the Gonzaga basketball team. The 6-11 center redshirted with a knee injury, then saw limited minutes last season. We will ask Mark Few about him after Kraziness in the Kennel. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 6, 2018

