SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball starts its West Coast Conference Tournament run on May 23, and winning the tournament is basically a must for the Zags if they want to make the NCAA Tournament.

The team's RPI (Rating Percentage Index) is fairly low among college baseball teams. The team is currently ranked 75 in RPI.

So all eyes on the conference tournament.

The first team on the docket for the Zags is Saint Mary's. The Gaels blasted Gonzaga with its bats in two of three games the two teams faced off in this season. The one game Saint Mary's didn't, GU pitcher Mac Lardner was on the mound.

But as the future of the season rests in the balance of this tournament, the Bulldogs will turn to Nick Trogrlic-Iverson in the first game against Saint Mary's.

TROGRLIC-IVERSON LOOKING TO DOMINATE

Trgolic-Iverson did not pitch in the series against Saint Mary's this season.

The coaching staff feels confident in his last two starts though.

He pitched five perfect innings against Lamar, although he ended up letting up a lot of runs in the sixth inning before getting pulled. In his last appearance he went seven shutout innings allowing two hits and and dealing 7 strikeouts aganist Loyola Marymount.

BRETT HARRIS AND HIS BOOMING BAT

If we are talking offense, one guy has been torching about everyone in conference play.

That is Zags third baseman Brett Harris. The man has been hitting .353 against conference opponents.

Simply put, that's absurd, but not as absurd as this next stat.

He's hitting .444 against the opposing teams in the WCC Tournament. He told us early in the season he was getting behind in the count often.

He said developing patience at the plate is the reason for his big numbers.

FIRST GAME VS. SAINT MARY'S

Gonzaga will play Saint Mary's on May 23 at 7 p.m.

The tournament is double elimination, so no matter the result, the Zags will still have a chance to win the tournament.