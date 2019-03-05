SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball is coming off a huge win on Tuesday against Oregon State.

The Beavers are the number three team in the country and the defending national champs. Gonzaga didn't seem to care, going and beating them on the road.

This result isn't that surprising with how Gonzaga has been playing as of late.

The Zags have won seven of tis last eight games. The only loss came in a toe to toe battle with second ranked Stanford on April 22nd. The Zags came short 11-10 after holding a lead in the top of the ninth.

Whether it was a one game wonder was put to the test against Oregon State not long after and they led 6-1 going into the ninth and won 6-3.

Now all the focus is on closing out the regular season with a West Coast Conference title.

The Zags are currently second in the standings. BYU sits in first place. With six games left in conference play for the Zags, bringing the bats is going to be important.

The Bulldogs currently have five guys on the roster batting over .300. Ernie Yake is batting .298, so it's basically six guys.

Over the last eight games the Zags have put up a total of 81 runs. The math that averages to about 10 runs a game.

Nexct up is a home series with Saint Mary's at home that starts Friday at 6 p.m.