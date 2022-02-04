How to watch Gonzaga and BYU men’s basketball game on Saturday

The game between Gonzaga and BYU will be aired on ESPN and is scheduled for 7 p.m.

PROVO, Utah — The No. 2 Zags will be visiting Brigham Young University (BYU) in a game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 in Provo, Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game will be aired on ESPN, with a live stream available on Watch ESPN.

The Bulldogs and Cougars met earlier this season on Jan. 13 in Spokane. Gonzaga won 110-84. Drew Timme scored 30 points in the game on 13-of-14 shooting to lead the Zags. Gonzaga has won the last three games against BYU.

Overall, Gonzaga is 18-2 on the season and has won its last 11 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won its last 25 West Coast Conference (WCC) games by double digits.

BYU is 17-7 overall and 5-4 in conference play. BYU has lost its last three games and could use an upset win against Gonzaga to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume.

Gonzaga comes into the game after a 92-62 win on the road against San Diego. Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Drew Timme added 13 points and eight rebounds. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures.

Gonzaga follows the game at BYU with a matchup against the Pacific Tigers at home in Spokane on Thursday and then hosts Saint Mary's next weekend in a matchup of the top two teams in the WCC.

Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule