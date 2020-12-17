Gonzaga 2021 commit Ben Gregg receives eligibility to play this season

The four star basketball recruit can start playing this season once he passes university health protocols.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Thursday that 2021 commit Ben Gregg will be able to join the team immediately after graduating high school early and receiving eligibility for this season.

Gregg signed with Gonzaga on National Signing Day in November. He can start playing as a freshman once he passes university health protocols.

“This is truly a dream come true,” Gregg said on signing day. “I've looked up to the Gonzaga men's basketball team since I was a little kid and to be able to put on the Bulldog uniform is going to be surreal. I can't wait to get to work. Zag Up!”

The forward was ranked No. 29 among ESPN's top 100 recruits in the 2021 class. He was the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in his junior season after averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Gregg will wear the No. 33 jersey for this season.