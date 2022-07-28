The Showcase Golf Tournament returns to Coeur d'Alene

This weekend, Coeur d'Alene is the destination for a handful of hall of famers participating in the Showcase golf tournament at The Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — This weekend, Coeur d'Alene is the destination for a handful of hall of famers.

Big names from numerous sports are in town for The Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course's The Showcase Golf Tournament, which has raised millions for the Community Cancer Fund.

The hope is to raise more this summer.

"Jenny, are you going to the golf tournament? Because you should," Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen asked a tourist. "It's called the Showcase. It raises money for the Community Cancer Fund and since 2014 they've raised over $22 million."

Allen may be the biggest ambassador for The Showcase tournament, but he's not the only big name who loves the event.

"We get to enjoy the weather, get to enjoy the lake and, at the same time, you get to support a great cause," said Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr.

"Selfishly, it's fun to see how it's grown. I mean, really, we were here for version 1.0 and to see where it's gone and see what it's become and the crowds here, the amount that this thing has grown. Obviously, the more it grows, the more that goes to the fund. It's just a win-win all around," said 16-year NFL kicker Ryan Longwell.

The tournament has raised over $22 million dollars since it's inception in 2014.

Allen believes that number will continue to rise as its become an event people circle on their calendars.

"The showcase is one of the preeminent events in the country and I'm serious. This is truly a showcase," said Allen.

While the focus is on raising money for a good cause, these are athletes who competed at the highest level, which is exactly what they plan to do this weekend.

"We're still competitive. I mean, as athletes we're always competitive. It's just a matter of if the golf game decides to listen or not," said Fuhr with a smile. "We have some debates with that once in a while."

"Even though we're not that level in golf, we still want to compete and still want to do well. So, it's kind of ingrained in us from what we did for a living," said Longwell.

"Yeah, it gets competitive," said Allen. "There's a purse as well, so you want to win the darn thing."

Tickets for The Showcase on Saturday are $20 dollars and can be purchased at showcasegolf.com.

On top of seeing the celebrity roster of players, the Gonzaga men's basketball team will be holding an autograph session from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

