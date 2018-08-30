There is a name noticeably absent on Gonzaga's updated men's basketball roster.
The list is missing former North Dakota star Geno Crandall.
A school spokesperson told KREM 2, "Geno Crandall is continuing to work on his NCAA transfer requirements, and we are excited for him to become a Zag".
That of course is notable given that the fall semester started yesterday for grad students.
The grad transfer's addition got GU in the conversation for the preseason No. 1 ranking. Now there is uncertainty about his status with class in session - and the season two and a half months away.
Crandall filled a glaring need, providing point guard help alongside Josh Perkins. The Bulldogs' lack of point guard options hurt them last season. The 6-foot-4-inch guard averaged 3.6 assists along with 16.6 points for the Fighting Hawks as a junior.
If Crandall does not become eligible redshirt freshman Joel Ayayi and true freshman Greg Foster Jr., along with Zach Norvell provide ball handling options behind Perkins.