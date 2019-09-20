PULLMAN, Wash. — The Mississippi Mustache is heading back to the Inland Northwest.

Former Washington State University star and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is making an appearance in Pullman on Saturday.

Minshew is presenting the AFCA National Championship Trophy, also known as the Coaches’ Trophy, to WSU Head Coach Mike Leach to honor him for being named 2018 Coach of the Year.

Fans can meet Minshew and take pictures of the trophy Saturday at Cougarville. It will be on display from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. From there, Minshew will escort the trophy onto the field.

Minshew was a beloved quarterback for the Cougs last year. He and his signature mustache helped bring WSU one of its best seasons in decades.

The season highlight was winning the Alamo Bowl against Iowa State. That's when Minshew also uttered the iconic phrase, "We've lost two games this year but we haven't lost a party."

Minshew is now seeing success in the NFL. He's coming off a big win this week, after leading the Jaguars to victory against the Tennessee Titans.

The Cougs take on UCLA Saturday at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

