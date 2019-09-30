DENVER, Colorado — The Jaguars lost starting quarterback Nick Foles a few weeks ago and Gardner Minshew has stepped up, leading the team to two victories while being the captain of the offense.

Sunday's game was nothing new and we saw "The Mississippi Mustache" turn in another stellar performance. Minshew finished the game with a final stat line of 213 yards, on 19 of 33 passing with 2 interceptions.

Minshew got off to a bit of a rough start, and was sacked a total of five times during the contest. He went on to rebound with a flurry of great plays, perhaps none were more impressive than this mad scramble to drop a touch pass to running back Ryquell Armstead for six.

He continued his solid play in the fourth quarter, as he engineered the drive that would lead to the game-winning field goal from kicker Josh Lamb as time expired.

