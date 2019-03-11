LONDON, UK — Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew struggled as the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans 26-3 on Sunday in London.

Minshew turned in one of his weaker performances of the season. He finished the game with four turnovers on four straight possessions. The first two were interceptions and the last two were fumbles. His final stat line was 27 of 47 with 309 yards passing.

This performance is untimely for him. It looks like former starting quarterback Nick Foles should be healthy following the Jaguars bye week, which comes next week.

This season Minshew has dazzled fans with his ability to extend the play and improvise, but with his Sunday performance, it's looking all but certain that the Jaguars will return the offensive reins to Foles upon his return. The Jaguars' next game will see them head to Indianapolis in two weeks to take on Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.

