Washington State football has a big game on Saturday against the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks and it has the Mississippi Mustache "fired up."

Washington State Football's Twitter account posted a video of former Cougs quarterback Gardner Minshew as he encouraged the team and fans before the match up.

"I hope all you Cougs are as fired up as I am," Minshew said from the facilities of his current NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington State and Oregon face off against each other in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Game time is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN.

Washington State is on a four game winning streak against Oregon.

