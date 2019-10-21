Garnder Minshew and the Jaguars headed to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the winless Bengals and came away with a 27-17 victory.

The Washington State product played a solid game throwing for 255 yards and a touchdown through the air on 15 for 32 passing, average eight yards per completion. His main highlight was a two yard touchdown pass near the goal line to wide receiver Keelan Cole. He had some solid support from the running game, as tail back Leonard Fournette toted the rock 29 times for 131 yards of his own.

On the Bengals end, quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 276 yards yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 22 of 43 passing. Running back Joe Mixon ran for two yards on ten carries, as the Jaguars defense tightened up and started to look like the stingy team from last season.

Next up for Minshew and Co. is a matchup with the New York Jets at home in Jacksonville.

Note: The below video displays Gardner Minshew playing in front of NFL Scouts at WSU's pro day.