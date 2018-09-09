FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Gage Gubrud completed 18 of 33 pass attempts for 322 yards and four touchdowns, leading No. 6 Eastern Washington to a 31-26 win over No. 18 Northern Arizona University on Saturday.

Gubrud got the Eagles (2-0) to a running start against the Lumberjacks (1-1) with a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter. After roughly three minutes of play, the redshirt senior found junior tight end Jayce Gilder for a 4-yard pass into the end zone to get the Eagles on the board.

Three minutes later, Gubrud connected with senior wide receiver Nsimba Webster for a 62-yard touchdown pass, lifting EWU 14-0.

Gubrud found Webster again in the second for a 46-yard touchdown pass, capping a three-play, 69-yard drive.

With a little less than two minutes left in the game and EWU up by five, Eagles running back Sam McPherson took off for the longest non-scoring run in school history. On the first down, McPherson took the ball from EWU's four-yard line and broke through the middle of the field for 94 yards before he was finally taken down two yards outside the end zone.

4th, 1:33 | @SamMcPherson17 breaks off the Longest Non-Scoring Run in EWU History (3rd Longest Rush Ever) to put the Eags in a 1st & Goal at the NAU!!!!

🦅31 🌲26#LeaveNoDoubt #BigSkyFB #GoEags



🦅31 🌲26#LeaveNoDoubt #BigSkyFB #GoEags pic.twitter.com/m9fvFy5Dcr — No. 5/6 EWU Football (@EWUFootball) September 9, 2018

Although the final drive of the game did not finish with a score, McPherson ended the night with a game-high 22 carries for 161 yards.

Nsimba led receivers with seven catches for 176 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

EWU never lost the lead Saturday and outgained the Lumberjacks 570-411. EWU gained nearly twice as many yards on the ground, finishing with 248 yards compared to NAU's 126.

The Eagles head to Pullman next to take on the Washington State Cougars inside Martin Stadium at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

