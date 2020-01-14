PULLMAN, Wash. — Four Washington State football coaches have chosen to leave the program to follow former head coach Mike Leach to Mississippi State.

Eric Mele, who coached the running backs, is departing. Mason Miller, who was the offensive line coach is leaving. Steve Spurrier Jr., who was the outside wide receivers coach, is gone. Matt Brock, who coached the outside linebackers and the special teams, will join Leach too.

Washington State has not announced a new head coach yet for the team after Leach on January 9.

The team is undergoing a national search and has set no timetable for hiring a new head coach.

RELATED: Mike Leach introduced as Mississippi State head coach

RELATED: 'Once a Coug, always a Coug': Mike Leach says he is grateful for 8 years at WSU

RELATED: 'It was only a matter of time': WSU AD Pat Chun on Mike Leach leaving for another job

RELATED: Spokane native Steve Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal on Jan. 15

RELATED: Washington State football's five most season-defining moments