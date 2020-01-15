MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho said on Tuesday that former Athletic Director Pete Isakson passed away.

"Today, we lost one of our own. Former Director of Athletics, Pete Isakson, has passed away. A father, a husband, a Vandal, Pete will be sorely missed. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Director of Athletic Communications Joe St. Pierre said in a release.

A funeral service is being held on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Nazarene Church in Moscow. Afterwards, a "post game" gathering will be held at the Latah County Fairgrounds, according to St. Pierre. Those attending are asked to wear Idaho Vandals or Moscow Bears apparel.

