Former Zags baseball player Taylor Jones to start for Astros against Mariners

HOUSTON — Former Gonzaga baseball player Taylor Jones will start at second base for the Houston Astros on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

Jones was called upon to play to fill the roster after the Astros placed Aledmys Diaz on the IL with a right groin strain.

The former Zag joined the team on Saturday, but didn't play. On Sunday he will bat seventh in the order.

He played 125 games in Triple-A baseball last season. He had a batting average of .291 and 22 home runs in that stint.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Astros out of Gonzaga. In his final season with the Bulldogs, he had a batting average of .332, 77 hits and 36 RBIs. He was named to the All-WCC second team and received All-WCC First Team honors the year before.