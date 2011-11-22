Former Zag Domantas Sabonis notches 20-point triple-double by halftime

According to ESPN Stats and information, he's the first player over the last 25 seasons with a 20-point triple-double by halftime.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis put on a performance Saturday that would make a Gonzaga basketball fan smile from ear to ear.

The former Bulldog forward had a 20-point triple-double by halftime as the Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 57 points. The final score was 152-95. The Thunder was Sabonis's first team he played for.

According to ESPN Stats and information, he's the first player over the last 25 seasons with a 20-point triple-double by halftime. He finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists.

Sabonis is averaging 20 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. He was an NBA All-Star selection this year and won the NBA Skills Competition on All-Star weekend.