SANTA CLARA, Calif. – A former Washington State University and University of Idaho football coach was named to the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday.

Dennis Erickson was head coach at the University of Idaho from 1982 to 1985 and in 2006. He coached at Washington State University from 1987 to 1988. Erickson also had college coaching stints at Wyoming, Oregon State and Miami.

In May, Erickson was named the head coach of the Salt Lake City franchise in the new Alliance on American football, according to ESPN. He also served as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 1995 to 1998.

The announcement of the 2019 Class was made Monday live on ESPN's "SportsCenter" from Santa Clara, California, the site of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship, which will be played Monday night at Levi's Stadium between No. 1 Alabama (14-0) and No. 2 Clemson (14-0).

RELATED: Minshew leads the Cougs past Iowa State, 28-26.

RELATED: WSU's Gardner Minshew: Cougs 'haven't lost a party'