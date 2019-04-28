SPOKANE, Wash — Former Washington State running back James Williams signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent when the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday,

Williams decided to pass up on his final year of eligibility at WSU to go pro. Many were surprised when he decided to forgo his final year. It was believed if he stayed for his final season he would definitely get drafted.

He finished with 1,540 rushing yards in his time with the Cougars. The running back was also a good pass catcher, totaling 1,437 yards receiving. He finished with 27 total touchdowns.