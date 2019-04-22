Former Washington State University men's basketball guard Klay Thompson seemed unstoppable early in the Golden State Warriors playoff game on Easter Sunday.

Thompson started Game Four of the Warriors' series with the Los Angeles Clippers going 7 of 7 drilling shots from all over the court.

He scored 27 points in the first half and he finished with 32 points on the game. His efforts helped lead the Warriors to a win and a 3-1 series lead.

Thompson had been kept under wraps most of the series. This was his first time over 20 points in the first round series.