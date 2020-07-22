Former WSU forward Aron Baynes tests positive for coronavirus

The former Coug now plays for the Phoenix Suns. He can't rejoin his team for the NBA restart until he tests negative twice.

PHOENIX — Former Washington State basketball forward Aron Baynes said in an interview with Stadium on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus

Baynes currently plays center for the Phoenix Suns. He is currently still in Phoenix and is awaiting to clear NBA protocol so he can join his team in Orlando for the NBA restart.

Baynes told Stadium at one point it wore him down so much that he mostly slept for four days straight.

"At first it was like worry," Baynes told Stadium. "The unknowns of COVID-19 and it's still so early. We don't know what the long term effects are going to be. The lack of being able to get out of bed and stay awake hit me pretty hard. It's been a long time since I've felt good."

Baynes said Wednesday is the first day he felt healthy enough to start working out again after testing positive. He has to wait until he receives back to back negative tests before he can play again.

Baynes was averaging 11.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game before the season was suspended.

Baynes played four seasons at Washington State. In his senior season he averaged 12.7 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game before going pro.