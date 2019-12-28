PHOENIX — Former Washington State quarterback great Ryan Leaf is the analyst for WSU's bowl game against The Air Force on Saturday night.

He said it is always hard separating his fandom for the Cougs and being a professional broadcaster.

"It's always hard because I root for them when I'm not calling their game so you know it’ll be a little difficult to not have that kind of emotion behind it," Leaf said.

He said he's excited to see Washington State's offense perform in the Air Raid, especially quarterback Anthony Gordon.

"We really get a chance to spotlight Anthony Gordon and everything he's done," he said. "He's a pretty special guy but there pulling the trigger so that’ll be fun to see and call."

Gordon needs 606 passing yards in the Cheez-It Bowl to break the NCAA all-time single season record for passing yards.

The Cougs are going for bowl wins in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. Leaf said he feels Washington State is capable, even though the team's record is 6-6.

"We normally hadn’t gone to bowls in consecutive years and what Mike Leach has brought to this program, five consecutive bowls is pretty special," Leaf said. "I think if they show up and play the way they can, the can accomplish that. You’re going to see this program continue to get better every year, especially with Mike Leach running the ship."

