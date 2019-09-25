NEW ORLEANS — Fomer University of Idaho and current New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss will miss the rest of the NFL season with a knee injury.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune is reporting that Elliss sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Saints-Seahawks game last Sunday.

The team has not released specifics on the injury, but the Saints have signed free agent linebacker Stephone Anthony.

Elliss was drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was named to the All-Big Sky First Team in his senior season with the Vandals.

Elliss is the fifth linebacker for the Saints to suffer a season-ending injury since training camp, according to the Times-Picayune.

