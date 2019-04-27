Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien set a number of records during his collegiate career and will continue his football career as a Bronco in the NFL.

Many thought he would become just the second quarterback in school history - and the first in the modern era - to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. Rypien went undrafted but quickly signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, according to multiple sources.

The 22-year-old Spokane-native is the second quarterback that the Broncos picked up. Denver drafted Drew Lock of Missouri in the second round.

Jim McMillan remains the lone Bronco quarterback taken in the NFL Draft. McMillan was selected in the 14th round by the Detroit Lions back in 1975. It is worth noting that the NFL Draft was reduced to a total of seven round in 1994 and it has remained that way ever since.

Rypien etched his name all over Mountain West record book in the last four years. He became the conference's all-time career leader in passing yards (13,581), completions (1,036) and 300-yard games (21). He also finished second in wins (37) and career touchdown passes (90).

Rypien was highly recruited out of Shadle Park High School. He was a four-year starter and set the Washington state career records for passing yards (13,044) and completions (1,006). He also maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, which earned him valedictorian honors.

Looking to insert himself into the thick of the 2015 quarterback competition that was about to ensue at Boise State, Rypien graduated from high school early, moved to Boise in January, and was able to take part in spring football.

Initially, former Boise State quarterback Ryan Finley was named the starter, but Rypien ended up replacing Finley midway through the third game of the 2015 season due to an injury. Rypien went on to pass for 3,353 yards as a true freshman and was named First-Team All-Mountain West as a result.

Although McMillan was drafted, he never threw a pass in an NFL regular season game. On that note, to the day, Bronco alumnus Kellen Moore is the only former Boise State quarterback that has seen time under-center in an NFL game.

Moore went undrafted in 2012, but he quickly landed a free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions. After three years in the Motor City, Moore was released, but it did not take long for the Dallas Cowboys to offer him a spot on their roster.

Due to injuries, Moore finally got on the field in 2015. He played in three games - starting two of them - and completed 61-of-104 pass attempts for 779 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Rypien has an uncle that played in the NFL as well. Mark Rypien was drafted in the 6th round out of Washington State back in 1986. The elder Rypien spent over a decade in the NFL and helped lead the Washington Redskins to a Super Bowl victory in 1991.