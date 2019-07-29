SPOKANE, Wash. — Some former professional athletes that had thoughts on our local sports were in Coeur d'Alene on July 26 and 27 for a celebrity golf tournament.

While they were here, KREM 2's Karthik Venkataraman asked them about some of the biggest stories over the past few months.





SIDNEY RICE AND ERIC DICKERSON TALK WAGNER'S NEW CONTRACT

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner became the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL with his new contract on July 27.

It's worth $54 million over three years and $40 million of that is guaranteed.

"Bobby is like my little brother, he deserves every penny he got," former Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice said. "He's done really well and I'm looking forward for him to get back on the field and perform as the best linebacker in football."

It's an impressive deal and even more so since he did it without an agent.

"I think one thing is you feel like you need an agent because it's just been done for so long," former NFL Hall of Fame running back and now agent Eric Dickerson said. "Bobby knows his value. What does he need an agent for to give this guy his money? I think it was very smart what he did."



DICKERSON SAYS LITTLE ABOUT TWITTER SPAT WITH MIKE LEACH

Speaking of Dickerson, he made local news back in April.

He got into it with Washington State football head coach Mike Leach over Twitter after the NFL Draft. The exchange was about Leach subtweeting that former Cougs running back James Williams went undrafted in 2019 after leaving before his senior season.

Dickerson who is Williams' agent fired back and called Leach out.

Dickerson tweeted Leach didn't help Williams accomplish his dreams and hindered Williams from helping his family.

"I don't know Mike Leach," Dickerson said with a laugh. "I wish him the best of luck."

RAY WHITNEY TALKS CHIEFS NEW HIRE AT HEAD COACH

The Spokane Chiefs hired a new head coach in early July.

Manny Viveiros is the new man in charge after former head coach Dan Lambert left. He was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers last season. He also led the Swift Current Broncos to a Western Hockey League title.

Ray Whitney, who is the only Spokane Chiefs player to have his jersey number retired and longtime NHL player, had this to say about the hire.

"Scott Carter, the general manager, and Bobby Brett are always doing their diligence," Whitney said. "The Spokane Chiefs have a great history as an organization. I'm sure it will be a great hire and Carter will make sure the Chiefs are still good."

