Former EWU women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller claims she was wrongfully terminated by the school

Schuller has filed a $5 million claim after claiming she was terminated for her age, gender and reporting domestic violence allegations involving football players.

CHENEY, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington women's basketball coach Wendy Schuller is filing a $5 million tort claim to the State Department of Enterprise Services for being unlawfully fired by the school.

She claims she was terminated for her age, gender and reporting domestic violence allegations involving football players. EWU fired her at the end of March in 2021.

KREM 2 reached out to Eastern Washington for a statement, but they do not have one at this time.

Sculle said Athletic Director Lynn Hickey hindered her from getting promotions because of her age and gender, from making as much money as male coaches, brushed off the domestic violence allegations when she told Hickey and prioritized the men's programs over the women's programs.

She is seeking the money in damages from the state for pay disparities and emotional distress loss of benefits.

Schuller had been the women's basketball coach since 2001.