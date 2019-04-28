SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington wide receiver Nsimba Webster has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams after the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday,

Webster finished with 156 receptions, 2233 yards and 18 touchdowns in his time with the Eagles. Nearly half of those stats came in his senior year. He totaled 84 receptions, 1379 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His receptions were ninth most in a season and his yards were ninth most in a season in EWU football history.

Webster will have an Eastern Washington reunion joining the Rams. Former Eags wide receiver Cooper Kupp, offensive lineman Aaron Neary and linebacker Samson Ebukam all play for the team.