LOS ANGELES — Former Eastern Washington Eagles standout Cooper Kupp had an incredible performance for the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with 220 receiving yards as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 Sunday.

Kupp had seven receptions on 10 targets,along with a touchdown in the win. The former Eagle averaged 31.4 yards per catch, with his longest going for 65 yards.

Kupp had 165 of his 220 yards in the first half alone. The game was played in London as part of the league's NFL UK series.

This marks the fifth time Kupp has had over 100 receiving yards in a game this season, and the first time he has went for over 200. His performance was the second highest total for receiving yards in a game this season by any NFL player.

Kupp has five touchdowns on the season, and the Rams move to 5-3. Rams quarterback Jared Goff finished the game with two passing touchdowns and 372 yards through the air.

The Rams will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road next week. Their next game against the Seattle Seahawks comes on Dec. 8 at Los Angeles.

RELATED: Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks hold off Rams 30-29

RELATED: Offense breaks records, E Washington tops Lindenwood 59-31

RELATED: EWU standout Ketner Kupp signs with L.A. Rams, joining brother Cooper

RELATED: 12 players with ties to Washington, Oregon in the Super Bowl

The following video is an interview with former EWU player Samson Ebukam before last year's Super Bowl.