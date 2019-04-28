SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Eastern Washington defensive lineman Jay-Tee Tiuli signed with the Seattle Seahawks after the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday.

Tiuli was the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year in the 2018-2019 season. After an injury cut his 2017-2018 season short, he bounced back with 38 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble.

He was born in Seattle Washington, so it's a nice homecoming for him.

Ketner Kupp was invited to Rookie Mini-Camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

The linebacker finished with 115 tackles last season. He led the team in that category last season.