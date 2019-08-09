COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sometimes a touchdown means more than just a touchdown.

Ryan Hilinski, brother of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, started in his first career game on Saturday for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tyler died on January 18, 2018.

His celebration after throwing a 60 yard touchdown in the second quarter was a very special moment.

Ryan threw the touchdown, pointed to the sky and showed Tyler's jersey number of three in celebration.

His final passing stat line was 24 of 30, 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

He honored his brother, and it was a very special moment.

South Carolina won the game big over Charleston Southern 72-10.