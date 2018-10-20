TACOMA, Wash. — Leif Ericksen threw three touchdown passes and running back Mason Elms ran for two touchdowns to lead Whitworth past Puget Sound 47-13 in a Northwest Conference matchup on Saturday at Baker Stadium.

The No. 18 Pirates improved to a perfect 6-0 overall record this season, including 4-0 in the NWC.

Ericksen completed 13 of 29 passes and threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pirates' defense showed up with five takeaways, five sacks and limited Puget Sound to its lowest point total of the season.

Whitworth outgained Puget Sound 556-338. The Loggers came into the game averaging nearly 370 passing yards per game, the second-highest total in Division III. The Pirates averaged 5.5 yards per play, running for 276 yards and passing for 280 in the balanced attack. Puget Sound only averaged 3.7 yards per play and only ran for 48 yards.

Elms is initially credited for rushing 167 yards on 18 attempts. Tariq Ellis added 60 yards on 15 carries. Garrett McKay led Whitworth’s receivers with three catches for 30 yards. Ten different Pirates caught a pass.

Jaylen Gonzales led the defensive effort with eight tackles, two pass breakups and his 49-yard fumble return. Chad Wilburg finished with five tackles, including two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. Ian Black and Colten Chelin joined Jira with interceptions.

Whitworth will return home to host Pacific (Oregon) on Oct. 27 at the Pine Bowl.

© 2018 KREM