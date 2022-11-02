Thistle the porcupine predicts Bengals win in Super Bowl LVI

Two equally filled bags of food and one hungry porcupine have predicted the outcome of the 2022 Super Bowl.

TACOMA, Wash. — Punxsutawney Phil predicted the Pacific Northwest was in store for six more weeks on winter on Groundhogs Day. On Friday, Thistle the Porcupine predicted the 2022 Super Bowl winner, according to a press release from the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

While the accuracy can be debated, the cuteness was off-the-charts as Thistle sniffed his way to a brown paper bag decorated with the tiger-striped Bengals helmet.

To ensure fairness, each bag was filled with equal amounts of yam, apple, and peanuts, and placed next to each other.