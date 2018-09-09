MOSCOW, Id. — After opening the season to a tough loss against Fresno State last week, the Idaho Vandals bounced back and toppled Western New Mexico 56-10 inside the Kibbie Dome on Saturday.

The Vandals (1-1) issued most of the damage in the fourth quarter against the Mustangs' struggling special teams.

With less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Vandals sophomore Christian Elliss blocked Ignacio Correa's field goal attempt from the 38-yard line. Idaho's Dorian Clark scooped up the ball and ran 47 yards for a touchdown, putting the Vandals on top 35-16.

About two minutes later, Western New Mexico punted to the Idaho's 35-yard line. Vandals senior wide receiver David Ungerer took the ball all the way down to the end zone for a 65-yard touchdown, improving Idaho's lead to 42-16.

Here's a look back at all eight of the touchdowns from this afternoon #GoVandals pic.twitter.com/et8sO0JHJl — Idaho Football (@VandalFootball) September 9, 2018

Idaho outgained the Mustangs 408-308. Junior quarterback Mason Petrino completed 12 of 13 passes for 151 yards and and a touchdown. Ungerer connected with Petrino for a team-high of nine receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Isaiah Saunders led the Vandals on the ground with 11 carries for 49 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Vandals step into Big Sky play in Week 3 and will take on UC Davis on Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. in Davis, California.

