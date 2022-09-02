Inactive Cincinnati Bengals player penalized for bizarre endzone stunt at Super Bowl

He ran onto the field with his teammates and celebrated

LOS ANGELES — Vernon Hargreaves III was listed as inactive before Sunday night's Super Bowl. That didn't stop him from getting involved - and it wasn't positive.

With time winding down in the first half, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford threw an interception into the end zone to Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

Some of Bates' teammates joined in in the end zone to celebrate the turnover -- including a plain-clothed Hargreaves.

The cornerback, who was listed as inactive for a third straight game on Sunday, was the guy seen in a gray hoodie and flip-flops jumping up and down in the end zone.

This is not allowed and Hargreaves immediately drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag as a non-uniformed player joining an on-field celebration. This pushed the Bengals back to the 10 with 2:00 remaining before halftime.

The penalty did not end up costing them in the first half as the score remained 13-10.

