Flowers scores 22, Washington St. beats SMU 75-63 in NIT

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Flowers had 22 points as Washington State beat SMU 75-63 in the NIT second round on Sunday.
TJ Bamba had 13 points for Washington State (21-14). Efe Abogidi added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Tyrell Roberts had six rebounds.
SMU totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Kendric Davis had 30 points for the Mustangs (24-9). Michael Weathers added 16 points and eight rebounds. Zach Nutall had seven rebounds.
The loss snaps a 19-game home winning streak for SMU.
The Cougars will face BYU in Utah in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6pm. The winner heads to New York to play at Madison Square Garden in the NIT Final Four.